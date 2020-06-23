TPC River Highlands Profile: Shot-Makers Tested At Travelers ChampionshipTPC River Highlands, home of the Travelers Championship, is a pure shot-making test capable of withstanding the PGA Tour's best players.

Special Olympics Colorado Moves Games Online For Virtual CompetitionThe coronavirus pandemic has put a limit on large gatherings, but Special Olympics Colorado has found a safe way for athletes to compete. They will be hosting virtual games this year.

Broncos' Rookie Lloyd Cushenberry III On Peyton Manning's Speech To Team's Rookies: 'He Stressed Practice A Lot'The Broncos third round draft pick said it was "great" to hear from Manning and take notes during the quarterback's appearance on a rookie virtual meeting.

Christian And Ed McCaffrey Surprise Military Family For Father's DayChristian McCaffrey and his father, Ed, went out of their way to make this Father's Day special for a military family.

'Rescue Rob' Bets Big On The Denver Broncos For The Super BowlDenver Broncos fan “Rescue Rob” is the first person to bet at a Colorado casino on Denver winning the Super Bowl.

Rockies Owner Dick Monfort 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Restarting Baseball In July, Polis Says"We are excited that hopefully in mid-July, we'll welcome the Rockies back for a limited spring training course field, and then a limited regular season," Gov. Polis said Thursday.