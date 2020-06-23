UPDATE: The boy in this story below was identified, according to Wheat Ridge police. His family is located outside the Denver metro area.
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Wheat Ridge are asking for the public’s help to identify a juvenile male who was struck and critically injured by a vehicle Sunday night.
The boy is believed to be between 11 and 13 years of age. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs between 200 and 250 pounds.
More distinctively, he has brown hair with green coloring. His toenails are also painted dark green. On his left wrist, the word “King” and several hearts have been drawn in black marker.
The collision with the vehicle happened around 9 p.m. in the 11000 block of the frontage road on Interstate 70’s north side.
Although police provided no further details about the incident, a spokesperson with the Wheat Ridge Police Department did confirm that the vehicle and driver that hit him stayed on scene.
Anyone with information about the injured boy’s identity is asked to call WRPD Officer Samuels at 303-235-2961 or 303-237-2220.