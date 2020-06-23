AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A recent spike in vehicle break ins in eastern Aurora has Arapahoe County Sheriff Deputies concerned, especially after several firearms and ammunition were taken in the past week. Car break-ins near Eaglecrest High School, mostly with unlocked vehicles, have more than doubled compared to last month, and quadrupled since the beginning of the year.

ACSO Investigator Jim Hill told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas one area of concern is west of E470, east of Jericho, south of Hampden and north of Quincy.

“We’ve actually seen an increase of theft of motor vehicles,” Hill said. “I have 50 cases this month.”

Signage has been posted along Quincy in Aurora, warning people to lock their doors and take valuable items in their homes, especially firearms.

“I was notified today that we had six firearms stolen within the last few days,” Hill said.

Recently, a 9mm Glock handgun, 500 rounds of ammo, four 10-round Glock magazines, three 30-round AR-15 magazines and two knives were stolen from one unlocked vehicle.

“The owner left it unlocked. And, that was one night that somebody checked his door and took everything he had,” Hill said.

With the help of Ring and Nest cameras, many of the thieves have been caught on camera. Hill said some are children, while others seem to be young adults.

“(They are) walking through neighborhoods at three in the morning and seeing what they can grab,” Hill said. “Ring cameras are nice, nest cameras are nice. It helps us understand who they are, but it doesn’t help prevent crime.”

Investigators say they are not sure where the stolen firearms are ending up, or if they are even staying within the confines of Aurora. Hill worries they could potentially end up in the hands of children as well.

Anyone 10, or older, can be charged with a felony for entering a vehicle which is not theirs. Hill encouraged car owners to clear their vehicles of valuable items, purses, wallets and firearms before they exit their vehicle.

“Just try and be a harder victim,” Hill said.