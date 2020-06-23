Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say 35-year-old Mark Hill was shot and killed in the early morning hours of June 20. Police responded to 22nd Street and Court Place to find Hill’s body.
They are investigating the case as a homicide.
Hill’s death was one of a handful around the Denver metro area in the last several days.
Crime statistics in Denver reveal an increase in murder by almost 50% between January and May of 2020 compared to the same date range in 2019. Aggravated assault also went up by around 25%.
Anyone with more information about Hill’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.