MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The East Canyon Fire is nearly contained as of Tuesday afternoon. Lightning sparked the fire about two miles away from Mancos in Montezuma County more than a week ago.
More than 2,900 acres burned, but firefighters have about 95% contained. On Tuesday, they worked on extinguishing hot spots on the northwest side of the fire.
Many of the firefighters have been reassigned to other incidents.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area until 8 p.m. as low relative humidity levels and 25-30 mph wind speeds persist.
RELATED: Denver Weather: Up And Down Temperatures Through Friday
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.