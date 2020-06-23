BREAKING NEWSNuggets star Nikola Jokic tests positive for coronavirus
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The East Canyon Fire is nearly contained as of Tuesday afternoon. Lightning sparked the fire about two miles away from Mancos in Montezuma County more than a week ago.

East Canyon Fire (credit: Inciweb)

More than 2,900 acres burned, but firefighters have about 95% contained. On Tuesday, they worked on extinguishing hot spots on the northwest side of the fire.

Many of the firefighters have been reassigned to other incidents.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area until 8 p.m. as low relative humidity levels and 25-30 mph wind speeds persist.

