DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front gradually moving away from Colorado will allow for temperatures to soar back into 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. Then another cold front promises cooler and wetter weather for Friday.

Meanwhile temperatures on Tuesday will be very close to normal for the end of June with highs in the lower and middle 80s along the Front Range.

There is also a chance for late day showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday but the chance is small (20%) for lower elevations. The chance is better in the foothills and mountains. Any thunderstorms that manage to develop in southern Colorado could also be severe with hail up to 1 inch in diameter and wind up to 60 mph. The overall threat for severe weather is higher in New Mexico than southern Colorado.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, fewer storms will be able to develop thanks in part to drier and hotter air. Temperatures will reach at least 90 degrees in Denver and will be approaching 100 degrees for some areas on the Western Slope including Grand Junction.

Even hotter weather will arrive on Thursday followed by cold front reaching Denver and the Front Range by sunrise on Friday. The front will drop high temperatures in the 70s and will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms to much of the state mainly in the afternoon and evening on Friday.

The weekend will be drier again. Late day storms are still possible on Saturday but the chance on Sunday is so small that we’re leaving storms out of the forecast.