(HOODLINE) – Looking to check out the best hair salons in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end hair salons in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
Matthew Morris Salon and Skincare
Topping the list is Matthew Morris Salon and Skincare. Located at 13 S. Broadway in Baker, the beauty spot is the highest-rated high-end hair salon in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 210 reviews on Yelp.
“We specialize in luxury haircuts, hair color, medical skincare, makeup applications, and weddings,” it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.
Bang Salon
Next up is Washington Park’s Bang Salon, situated at 1207 E. Alameda Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 115 reviews on Yelp, the hair salon has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.
“Bang Salon is a unique, modern hair salon,” it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “Our goal is to build strong relationships with our clients, ensuring that they feel welcomed and receive the best results from our services including haircuts, hair coloring, facials, microblading, eyelash lifts and more.”
XOXO (formerly known as Rockstar Industries)
XOXO, (formerly known as Rockstar Industries), a hair salon in the Cherry Creek, is another much-loved, pricey go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 69 Yelp reviews. Head over to 328 St. Paul St. to see for yourself.
Yelper William R. noted, ” Definitely recommend.”
Kim P. wrote, “Every moment that I sat in the salon chair was a moment of increasing beauty.”
Article provided by Hoodline.