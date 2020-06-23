DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver approved the first communal outdoor dining area in the city. The Glenarm Patio will open at 500 16th Street.
Restaurants include Lime, Maggiano’s Little Italy, 5280 Burger and Hard Rock Cafe.
The move would allow the food establishments to expand their serving capacity while practicing safe health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
Denver is also taking applications for temporary outdoor expansion for restaurants and bars. City officials released the following updated data on that program:
- 227 applicants have submitted complete applications
- 146 have been approved to operate
- 65% of applicants that have submitted all required materials have been approved to operate.
Any restaurants interested in communal dining can send an email of their interest to tempexpand@denvergov.org.
Last week, Denver approved some downtown streets to close for outdoor dining.
