DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis signed two bills into law on Tuesday. They’re designed to help the state’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
HB20-1413 provides $250 million in loans through a public-private loan partnership for companies with 100 or fewer workers. SB20-222 creates a $20 million grant for small businesses with 25 or fewer employees.
“This will help Colorado be on the forefront of the private sector of the economic fallout from COVID-19,” said Polis.
Both bills passed with bipartisan support.