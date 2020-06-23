(CBS4) – As Colorado continues to relax some limits on activities in Colorado that have been blocked due to COVID-19, a Denver doctor has a warning that he hopes will resonate with everyone: just because more opportunities are being allowed, it doesn’t mean Coloradans should alter their safe behavior.

“We’re going to need to continue to work very hard on the basics — once again that takes us to things like wearing masks and physical distancing as well as good hygiene if we want to continue to advance, because the last thing we want to do is let our guard down and we wind up going backwards,” said CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida on Monday.

Colorado is likely to move into the Protect Our Neighbors phase of reopening from the coronavirus pandemic later this month or in early July. It would allow for large events in some counties like concerts. Hnida says it will be a “giant leap” and that it’s encouraging to see that the state getting ready to make this move.

“The big thing though is really going to be a matter of making sure that we are able to maintain this. Because right now, we’ve seen some very good numbers in Colorado. They have been decreasing on a regular basis. However, over the last three days with the rolling average there’s been a little bit of an uptick,” Hnida said. “Officials are keeping a really close eye on this.”

Colorado is currently in an amended version of the phase called Safer-at-Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors and it allows for activities like camping.