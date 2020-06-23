Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The man suspected of fatally stabbing a man at the National Western Complex last week is being charged with first-degree murder. Christopher Smith is accused of stabbing the victim in the neck on June 16.
According to the Denver District Attorney, the incident began after the victim cut in front of Smith, 38, who was in line for the shower. The confronation continued in the dormitory area of the facility, which is being used as a shelter during the coronavirus pandemic.
Witnesses say that the verbal altercation continued and that’s when Smith pulled out a knife and began stabbing the victim. He was later pronounced dead at Denver Health.