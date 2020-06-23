Before Broncos Won Out In 2012, Mike Shanahan Says Redskins Were 'Fairly Close' To Signing Peyton ManningThe former Colts and Broncos QB met with Mike and Kyle Shanahan during his free agency tour.

NWSL Releases Updated Schedule For Challenge Cup Following Orlando Pride's WithdrawalThe league will now hold an eight team 23 game tournament in Utah with all games available on CBS All-Access.

TPC River Highlands Profile: Shot-Makers Tested At Travelers ChampionshipTPC River Highlands, home of the Travelers Championship, is a pure shot-making test capable of withstanding the PGA Tour's best players.

Special Olympics Colorado Moves Games Online For Virtual CompetitionThe coronavirus pandemic has put a limit on large gatherings, but Special Olympics Colorado has found a safe way for athletes to compete. They will be hosting virtual games this year.

Broncos' Rookie Lloyd Cushenberry III On Peyton Manning's Speech To Team's Rookies: 'He Stressed Practice A Lot'The Broncos third round draft pick said it was "great" to hear from Manning and take notes during the quarterback's appearance on a rookie virtual meeting.

Christian And Ed McCaffrey Surprise Military Family For Father's DayChristian McCaffrey and his father, Ed, went out of their way to make this Father's Day special for a military family.