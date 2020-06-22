Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The coronavirus pandemic has put a limit on large gatherings, but Special Olympics Colorado has found a safe way for athletes to compete. They will be hosting virtual games this year.
The group hosted its opening ceremonies over the weekend with players from the Denver Broncos, the Colorado Rockies and college teams offering words of encouragement to the athletes.
This year’s Special Olympics Colorado games were originally cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions. But organizers switched to virtual games so athletes could showcase their hard work.
The athletes will get to compete in a variety of sports throughout the week. A different sport will be highlighted each day.