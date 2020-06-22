Reopening Colorado: Bars Resume Business, Anxious For FutureIt will still take longer until hanging out at the bar gets back to normal, but for now, bars in Colorado can open at 25% capacity or up to 50 people indoors.

Colorado Has Plenty Of Places To See FireworksThey may not be your typical stretch-out-on-a-blanket with crowds of hundreds or even thousands experience but a number of Colorado communities are planning fireworks display. The coronavirus pandemic means changes to how and where you can watch.

Vail Resorts Announces Summer Reopening Plan For Colorado ResortsVail Resorts announced on Thursday its plan for reopening five Colorado resorts with safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants Work With Denver To Expand Patios Into Sidewalks, Parking LotsThe City of Denver is looking into proposals to close down select commercial corridors to traffic, to help provide more space for restaurants and shops.

Reopening Colorado: Central City And Back Hawk Casinos Opening June 17All three will open with health and safety precautions, as well as limited hours of operation, capacity, dining options and gaming options.

Maroon Bells Reservations Now Available Through June 27For now, you can book a slot to drive up Maroon Creek Road. Reservations are $10 per vehicle. Starting June 28, visitors will be required to use the RFTA shuttle service between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.