(CBS4)– Fire crews have full containment on the Six Shooter Fire burning on Colorado’s Southern Ute Indian reservation. The fire was sparked by lightning last week.
The fire has burned 224 acres. There is still a high fire danger in Southwestern Colorado and fire restrictions are in place.
