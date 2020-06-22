COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is taking care of a mountain lion cub found in the wild in Washington. The little guy was found on a logging road outside of Spokane.
At just 6-8 weeks old, he is too little to survive on his own, so Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers contacted the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
Since arriving at the zoo a week ago, his zoo keepers say he’s settling in well and his favorite activities include wrestling with his stuffed bear, chirping, sleeping and eating.
He recently graduated from a bottle to a bowl, gobbling up milk and raw meat. It’s a pretty messy ordeal!
The cub is also starting to become acquainted with his Rocky Mountain Wild keepers, and is very eager to interact.
According to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, “Our eventual goal is to introduce him to 1-year-old mountain lion siblings, Sitka and Adira, who also came to #CMZoo after being orphaned in Washington. As animal ambassadors, these three will have key roles in helping guests build personal connections to these incredible cats, while helping educate the public about their species. We don’t have an exact date for when the mountain lion kitten will be on exhibit, but we’ll continue to keep you updated on his progress!”