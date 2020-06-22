LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s told CBS4 on Monday a man who was pulled from Lake Estes on Saturday has died. The county coroner’s office identified the ma as 40-year-old Ramio Montano Sotelo of Denver.
The office designated his death as asphyxia by drowning.
Estes Valley firefighters received two calls about children in the lake, and then Montano Sotelo who went in after them.
The children were on shore by the time firefighters arrived. Officials told CBS4 Montano Sotelo may have been caught in a current.
At around 3:30 p.m., nearly an hour after the 911 call was made, firefighters found the victim and brought him to shore. He was later taken to a hospital by ambulance. He died on Saturday at 4:42 p.m.
Officials say Montano Sotelo was not wearing a personal flotation device. They say the water was between five to six feet deep.
It’s not clear if the children are related to the victim.