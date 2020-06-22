DENVER (AP) – A new political fund is attacking John Hickenlooper’s insurgent challenger Andrew Romanoff in the Colorado Democratic Senate primary. The group called Let’s Turn Colorado Blue released a scathing attack ad Friday criticizing Romanoff’s role spearheading a tough 2006 anti-illegal immigration bill when he was speaker of the Colorado House.
Romanoff has long since apologized for the legislation.
Hickenlooper has repeatedly stumbled in the weeks before the June 30 primary. The emergence of the group shows concerns among the Democratic establishment.
The group will not have to disclose its donors until after the primary.
