(CBS4) – Two more emissions inspection stations have reopened on Colorado’s Front Range. Air Care Colorado has opened stations on Monday morning in Loveland and Golden.

The newly reopened locations are as follows:

Golden: 15335 W. 44th Ave.
Loveland: 7001 N. Franklin Ave.

The locations that have been open for several weeks and are still doing testing are:

Arvada – 5185 Marshall St.
Boulder – 5655 Airport Blvd.
Broomfield – 11609 Teller St.
County Line – 8494 S. Colorado Blvd., Littleton
Denver SE – 10190 E. Warren Ave.
Fort Collins – 835 SE Frontage Rd.
Greeley – 2844 W. 30th St.
Northglenn – 1950 E. 112th Ave.
Sheridan – 2802 W. Mansfield Ave.
Stapleton – 12042 E. 30th Ave.

There are now a total of 12 emissions testing stations open. Normally the state has 18 stations in operation. They all closed in the early spring due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ten opened a month ago and in the past month or so more than 138,000 vehicles have been inspected. Officials are still working through a backlog of tests for March and April renewals.

Air Care Colorado shared the following notes about the testing in a news release:

– To help reduce wait times, motorists with registration renewals that are due in June are being urged to wait until July to get inspections.
– June registrations will not be late as there is a 30-day grace period following the last day of each renewal month.
– To avoid the longest waits, motorists should consider visiting midweek, mid to late afternoons. The busiest times are early mornings and Mondays.

LINKS: aircarecolorado.com | Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles Gas Emissions Program

