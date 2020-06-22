Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County School District will host 14 graduation ceremonies in six days at Echo Park Stadium. The school district received a variance request approval to hold outdoor, in-person ceremonies for the class of 2020.
There will be multiple entrances and exits, and families will sit in every other row to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Masks must be worn while going in and out of the stadium, but not while seated.
The ceremonies will be held Monday through Saturday. They will also be livestreamed.