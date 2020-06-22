DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport was ordered to pay Adams County $33.5 million for noise violations on Monday. The 67 Class II NEPS violations span a three-year period, from 2014 through 2016.
The ruling comes at the end of a long-running feud between the communities. In July 2019, CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass detailed how DIA and Adams County each calculated jet noise using different methods.
Denver and Adams County had agreed annexed land could be used to build the airport if the noise levels were monitored and limited. Under the agreement, Denver would need to address and mitigate a violation in a certain amount of time.
If those violations were not corrected, Denver would pay $500,00 per violation.
The two groups went to a judge who made a ruling on Monday.
“We are disappointed in this decision and are considering next steps,” a DIA spokesperson told CBS4.