DENVER (CBS4) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is postponing the 2020 event, rescheduling it for October 2-10, 2021. The news is especially sad for Denver-based pilots who attend the annual event.

The 49th Balloon Fiesta is being postponed to October 2-10, 2021. The health & safety of our pilots, guests, volunteers, sponsors & staff are our top concerns. While this is a difficult decision, we must stay dedicated to upholding that commitment. https://t.co/r3fzcnpIMX — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) June 22, 2020

Michael Gianetti owns Life Cycle Balloon Adventures. He’s been going to New Mexico for the event for the last 23 years.

“I was also sad and disappointed because it’s something we look forward to every year,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

The event is the largest balloon festival in the world, attracting hundreds of thousands of people every year. But, Gainetti says he understands why they decided to cancel it.

“Ballooning is not a social distancing activity. Balloon Fiesta is definitely not a social distancing activity, and I think if they would have changed it to like a virtual event, it just wouldn’t be the same,” he told CBS4.

The cancellation will also hurt Michael’s business because he provides rides when he’s down in Albuquerque.

“So obviously that’s a big week for us because we’re flying every day, doing rides. It’s good money for us,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Gainetti says he hopes people continue to follow coronavirus safety guidelines so he’ll be able to go back next year.

“Be safe, and let’s try to muddle through all of this. Get through it so we can get our life back to normal.”