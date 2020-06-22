DENVER (CBS4) – Neighbors in Denver said Sunday they were shocked to learn a shooting happened blocks away from their home near Benedict Fountain Park. Some saw police lights early Saturday morning but none of those who talked to CBS4 heard any noise overnight.

“Over the weekend I heard it through out neighbor, our neighbor had heard about it and reported it to me,” said Richard White, a homeowner who lives near the park. “We were very surprised that it happened, it was not expected to happen like this, very rarely happens in this neighborhood.”

Denver police officers responded to a shooting near 22nd Street and Court Place around 1:30 a.m. They say a man was shot and killed but further details are limited.

“It’s been a couple of years ago, so we really haven’t had any issues,” White told CBS4 on Sunday. “It’s an upcoming neighborhood, we’ve been very positive for the neighborhood.”

It is not clear if the victim was taken to the hospital or died at the scene. Police say they have not arrested anyone. It is one of two shootings police are investigating from Saturday.

New data from the City of Denver on crime statistics reveals an increase in murder by almost 50 percent from the period of January to May in 2020 compared to the same date range in 2019. Aggravated assault also went up by around 25 percent.

“The issue is not that it’s happening, it’s just that it’s been an uptick, that’s the problem,” he said. “We’re working together as a community, keeping the area clean, and reporting any problems that we have.”

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.