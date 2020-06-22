CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Fort Collins News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated a young bear found in Fort Collins. They tranquilized it on Sunday near City Park.

Anna Skold captured video of a bear in the Mountain Avenue neighborhood on Father’s Day. It’s not clear if that is the same bear which was relocated.

 

RELATED: Moose And Elk Attacks Reported In Larimer, Jefferson Counties

Comments

Leave a Reply