FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated a young bear found in Fort Collins. They tranquilized it on Sunday near City Park.
Wildlife officers relocated this bear out of Fort Collins on Sunday with help from @FCPolice. The small male yearling was estimated at 60 pounds. He was tranquilized near City Park and relocated to more appropriate bear habitat. pic.twitter.com/ml5ABsqe8X
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 22, 2020
Anna Skold captured video of a bear in the Mountain Avenue neighborhood on Father’s Day. It’s not clear if that is the same bear which was relocated.
