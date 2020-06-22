PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4/AP) – An Aurora man and his son drowned on Father’s Day during a rafting trip on the Arkansas River in Pueblo County. Officials say 46-year-old Ricardo Valencia Sanchez and his 16-year-old son, Jose Louis Valencia, were wearing life vests when they were thrown from a raft — but they got trapped in the backwash from a dam.
Police say they emergency crews responded to the area near 4 Reservoir Road and the river at around 1:24 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials say the strong currents near the dam forced them underwater for several minutes and they became entangled in a rope.
Emergency responders pulled the raft to shore about a mile downstream. The father and son were pronounced dead at the scene.
There have now been at least 10 water deaths in Colorado in the last few weeks.
