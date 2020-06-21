Comments
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A faulty power line caused a fire near the Telluride Airport on Sunday. The San Miguel County Sheriff says the fire is about a half-acre in size.
No structures are threatened, and no injuries have been reported.
Fire crews have the fire under control. San Miguel Power is reportedly dealing with the power line.
