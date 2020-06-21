SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A judge sentenced an accused doomsday cult leader to back-to-back 32-year sentences for her role in the deaths of two young girls in Norwood. The sisters, Hannah Marshal and Makayla Roberts, were found dead inside of a car in the summer of 2017.
Madani Ceus, from Haiti, was charged with felony child abuse resulting in death. The car was parked on a farm near Telluride.
Ceus ordered her followers, including the girls’ mother, to lock them in the car without food or water because she considered them “unclean.” The group was awaiting an apocalypse.
Their bodies weren’t found until weeks later.
The girls’ mother, Nashika Bramble, is already serving a life sentence for murder. Three other adults were also charged in the case.