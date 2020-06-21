Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually cold and wet storm dropped heavy snow on parts of Colorado’s high country one year ago today. By early in the morning on June 22 the snow stake at Steamboat Springs read roughly two feet of heavy, wet snow.
The flakes fell in elevations as low as 7,000 feet and closed many of the higher mountain roads including Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park and the Mount Evans Highway outside of Denver. Drifts were reported to be as high as five feet deep on some of those roadways.