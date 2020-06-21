CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Chris Spears
Colorado, Steamboat Springs, Summer Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – An unusually cold and wet storm dropped heavy snow on parts of Colorado’s high country one year ago today. By early in the morning on June 22 the snow stake at Steamboat Springs read roughly two feet of heavy, wet snow.

This is what the snow stake looked like around 8 a.m. on Friday, June 21. (credit: Steamboat Resort)

This is what the snow stake looked like around 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 22. (credit: Steamboat Resort)

The flakes fell in elevations as low as 7,000 feet and closed many of the higher mountain roads including Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park and the Mount Evans Highway outside of Denver. Drifts were reported to be as high as five feet deep on some of those roadways.

Snow falling north of Black Hawk at 8,700 feet on Saturday, June 22. (credit: Judi Williams)

The Little Flat Tops as seen from Yampa, Colorado, at 7:30 a.m. on June 22. (credit: Christie de Ganahl)



