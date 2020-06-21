DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver and Denver Public Health have made it a point to get COVID-19 testing to as many people as possible. That includes communities of color. Saturday, testing was offered at the New Hope Baptist Church.

“Why a church? Because it represents hope. It represents faith. A pandemic is hard to deal with when it hits your family,” said Kim Desmond, the Director of the Office on Equity and Social Innovation for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Desmond, a Denver native, graduated from Manuel High School just a couple miles from the church. She understands the struggles within Denver’s inner city so she helped launch the Racial Equity Council, under the Social Safety Net Plan, to help provide access of free coronavirus testing to underserved communities.

“We wanted to make sure that we brought the testing to folks so that way there was no way they would be missed,” Desmond said.

Data collected by Denver Public Health showed the importance of testing in the inner city.

“We wanted to bring in testing to communities that’s been disproportionally affected by COVID-19 and where resources are limited,” said Tracy Scott, the Program Director for Denver Public Health. “And so, we’re looking at epidemiology where active infections and where services are lacking. And we’re trying to bring free COVID-19 resting to those communities.”

To get this done the crew made the testing as convenient as possible. Having four different lanes available to keep the testing process quick and easy.

“We just wanted to be as low barrier as possible. So, if someone had a vehicle and they felt safer being in their car or if mobility was an issue then we have the drive-up option. And then if people don’t have a car, they live in the neighborhood or just cruising by and want to walk up that’s fine too,” Scott said.

Below are the upcoming dates and times of free, community-based testing:

Tuesday, June 23

The Center for African American Health

3350 Hudson St.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday, June 27

Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church

1500 S. Dayton St.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

LINK: Denver Coronavirus Recovery & Relief Plan