BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s an opportunity for Coloradans to make sure trails and hikers are safe this summer. By now you have probably heard that trails around the state are busier than normal because people are looking to get out of the house during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s no different in Boulder where people are recreating in record numbers.

“There are quite a few visitors,” said Shelby Condit, a Communication Specialist for the City of Boulder.

That’s why the city of Boulder is asking for help. They are looking for volunteers for a new program called Natural Lands Outreach Volunteer Program. Volunteers will welcome and educate trail visitors about wildlife and environmental preservation. They will also travel on trails to record use.

“To make sure that it’s a safe environment for everyone,” Condit said.

Since so many new people are hitting the trails, they also want to make sure you are prepared and make sure you are following Boulder County health guidelines because if you aren’t you may get a gentle reminder from a kindly volunteer.

“We want everyone to have a face covering even outside, especially if there is a trail where you can’t maintain six feet of physical distance. Go out with groups less than ten. Make sure that you have some hand sanitizer with you. Stick to the guidelines making sure you are traveling only with people from your own household,” said Condit.

LINKS: Boulder Volunteer Opportunities | Count Me In Sign Up Sheet