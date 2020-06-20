ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Estes Valley firefighters responded to a call about a man in Lake Estes Saturday afternoon. They say the man tried to save two children, but got caught under a current himself.
The children made it to shore safely as firefighters arrived.
Four other people, a boat and some paddleboarders helped firefighters look for the man. About an hour after the initial call, the man was found and then put on a boat to be taken to the hospital.
It is not clear how he is doing.
Officials say the man, in his 40s, was not wearing a personal flotation device. They say the water was between five to six feet deep.
“That water’s 54 degrees. It doesn’t take long before you’re in trouble,” officials told CBS4.
Officials say the children, and a number of other people, were on a sand bar when the children went too far in.
