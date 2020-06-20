MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly a week since the East Canyon Fire started, it has grown to 2,900 acres. It’s burning two miles southeast of Mancos in Montezuma County.
More than 400 firefighters are battling the fire. They’ve contained 21% of the fire, the largest portion being on the east side along Cherry Creek Road.
Part of the west side of the fire, near radio towers and homes, is also contained.
Firefighters will focus on the north and south sides of the fire on Saturday.
“Earlier in the week, firefighters cut large amounts of brush along the west side of Cherry Creek Road to slow the fire as it moved downhill. Rather than putting more fire on the ground, firefighters will begin chipping the brush piles today,” officials said in a news release.
The fire was sparked by lightning. Firefighters expect high temperatures and lower relative humidity with wind speeds between 15-20 mph on Saturday.
Some homes have been evacuated, while others are under a pre-evacuation status. For information about sheltering options, please call the La Plata County Call Center at (970)385-8700.