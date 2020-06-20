DENVER (CBS4) – The last morning of Spring 2020 was a bit on the cool side around the state. There was even a little bit of frost in the high country as temps fell into the 30s. By this afternoon we’ll welcome a new season with the arrival of summer and it will feel like it.
The forecast around Colorado today will feature an incoming ridge of high pressure. That means it should be dry statewide with temperatures returning to where they should be for the middle of June.
We are looking at widespread 80s on the eastern plains and western slope with mostly 70s in the high country. If you plan to hike at or above tree line anticipate mostly 50s at that elevation.
Tomorrow’s forecast looks very similar for Father’s Day with just a few slight changes. It will be a touch warmer with the potential to see more lower 90s across the eastern plains and western slope. And there will also be a slight chance for a few late day thunderstorms.
We will cool down just a bit with a better chance for showers and storms early next week as a new weather system moves into the region. Then it’s right back to more normal June weather after that.