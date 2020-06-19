Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment found a huge fraud operation worth more than $34 million. The department was able to stop checks from going out to many of the 5,600 fraudulent requests.
“We recognized that of the roughly 5,600 people whose claims have been stopped, we have a high degree of confidence that those have been stopped, there may be some individuals that may be missed but we appropriately stopped the vast majority of those claims,” said Unemployment Insurance Division Director Jeff Fitzgerald.
Many of those requests for assistance came from out of state and those using stolen identities.
The department says that despite the downward trend in unemployment, requests for benefits continue to surge.