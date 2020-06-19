FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) — A program to encourage people to stay in Frisco during the COVID-19 pandemic is now adding extra perks for people who shop and stay local. “Love Frisco, Shop Frisco” was created to encourage people to shop and dine in town — and it now includes deals at brick-and-mortar hotels, motels, and inns.
If you purchase a gift card online at LoveFrisco.com you’ll get a 33% bonus gift card back — up to $125. Officials say over 580 gift cards have been issued and over $9,000 has been spent at local Frisco businesses through this program so far.
Last week, the Frisco town council dedicated an additional $25,000 on top of the original $100,000 committed to the campaign.
The Love Frisco programs join Frisco’s Pedestrian Promenade in promoting local shopping, dining, and stays at Frisco businesses.
Frisco’s Pedestrian Promenade, a pedestrian and bike only area, opened on June 12 with open air dining and shopping on the three blocks of Frisco Main Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue.
The e-gift cards will be available for purchase online until August 31, 2020, or while funding/supplies last. Individuals may receive a maximum of $125 in bonus gift cards, which will expire on September 15, 2020. Purchased e-gift cards will never expire. When consumers purchase the Love Frisco, Shop/Stay Frisco e-gift card at LoveFriscoCO.com, they can choose to receive an email or text with their MasterCard e-gift cards for use in participating businesses in Frisco.