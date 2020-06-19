GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 7 unveiled two billboards in memory of the six JBS workers who died from COVID-19 following an outbreak at the Greeley meat processing plant. The billboards are both located in Greeley at 8th Avenue, south of D street and on Highway 34, just west of Highway 85.

The two billboards have been up and viewable to the public since Thursday. They include the photos and names of the six UFCW Local 7 members who died from COVID-19:

UFCW Local 7 is also holding a memorial event for the six workers on Sunday, June 28. Loved ones, union members and the community are invited to take part in a drive-by procession to honor the lives of the essential workers.

The socially distanced gathering will start with remarks at 11:30 a.m. at UFCW Local 7 Headquarters at 1006 9th Avenue in Greeley. At noon, the caravan will pass by both billboards on the following route:

Starting at the Union Office 1006 9th Ave.

11th St. West to 11th Ave

11th Ave North to H St.

H St. East to 8th Ave Bus.85

8th Ave South to 22nd St.

22nd St. East to Hwy 85

Hwy 85 South to Hwy 34

Hwy 34 West to end at Intersection of Hwy 34 and 11th Ave.

Local 7 is the largest private-sector Union in Colorado and Wyoming. It is affiliated with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union which represents over 1.3 million workers in the United States and Canada, one of the largest private sector Unions in North America. UFCW members work in a wide range of industries, including retail food, food processing, agriculture, retail sales, and health care.