A Silent March From The MKL Statue In City Park To The State Capitol Honors JuneteenthToday we celebrate Juneteenth and many are hoping it becomes a national holiday.

3 minutes ago

Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection District Has A New HeadquartersThere is a new headquarters for the Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection district.

31 minutes ago

Schools In Roaring Fork Are Allowing Summer Workout And Practice For Athletes This SummerStudent athletes will be allowed to practice and workout but there are guidelines in place.

33 minutes ago

Colorado Water Ways Are Running Dangerously High, A Teen Was Rescued From St. Vrain River YesterdayA teen was rescued from St. Vrain river as water levels continue to be dangerously high for this time of year.

36 minutes ago

Frisco Is Offering Deals To Get People To Shop And Stay In TownDeals for shopping and hotels are being offered by the town of Frisco to get people to visit.

44 minutes ago

West Metro Fire Is Investigating A Suspicious Fire Along Bear Creek TrailA pattern of suspicious fires is being investigated by West Metro Fire.

47 minutes ago