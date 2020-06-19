ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Englewood police officer involved in a shootout has been released from the hospital. Officer Lauren Riddle was shot Tuesday when she and other officers responded to a domestic violence call at an RTD station.
It was just before 9 p.m. when officers responded to 901 Englewood Parkway on report of a man pointing a gun at a victim. Officers contacted a 31-year old man on the south side of the light rail station and there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officers.
Officer Riddle, who has been with the organization six-years, was shot and transported to Swedish Medical Center. Riddle was released from Swedish Medical Center on Thursday and is recovering.
Englewood Police Officer Dirk Smith, a 24-year veteran with the organization, and Officer Dan Raddell, who has been with Englewood for four years, were also involved in the incident. Neither were hurt during the exchange of gunfire.
The 31-year old suspect was shot and killed. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release his identity.
Investigations say there was a dog that was inadvertently shot during the exchange of gunfire. It died on scene.
Per departmental policy and procedure, all officers were placed on administrative leave, which is routine for any officer-involved shooting. The Arapahoe County Critical Response Team responded and the investigation is ongoing.