HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) — A former Englewood police officer has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to sexual contact without consent. Anna McCain, 24, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor in January. Other counts against her were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
The victim said that after a night out, a group of people, including McCain, went to the victim’s home in Highlands Ranch. She said McCain was the last to leave. After the others left, the victim said McCain tried numerous times to initiate sexual contact. The victim said she told McCain no and tried to fight her off, but McCain groped and kissed her.
After her jail sentence, McCain will serve five years on sex offender intensive supervised probation.
McCain has been terminated from the Englewood Police Department.
“I commend the Englewood Police Department for alerting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to a possible crime committed by one of their own officers,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “Anyone who vows to uphold the law must be held to that same law. No person is above the law.”
This should have happened in the Aurora Police Department. The justice system failed us