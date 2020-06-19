MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Containment of the East Canyon Fire in southern Colorado has grown to 17%, but officials are expecting “critical fire weather” Friday.

The fire is burning approximately two miles southeast of Mancos. The containment is on the east side of the fire, along the Cherry Creek Road.

“Lighter winds on Thursday allowed firefighters to make good progress in securing the fireline,” officials said Friday.

“Firefighters were able to tie in hand and dozer lines along the southern flank yesterday and brought a dozer line down to the Cherry Creek Road to clean up a ragged edge. A hotshot crew started on a small burnout operation leading into Cottonwood Canyon and has about 600 feet to finish up [Friday,]” officials stated.

On Friday, the wind could be a problem. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon until 9 p.m.

“An overnight inversion will create lower relative humidity today creating critical fire weather conditions,” officials warned Friday morning. Winds out of the west could gust up to 30 mph on ridge tops.

On Friday,officials said the primary focus would be on securing the south end of the fire. Hand crews will continue to cut and remove fuel or burn out ground fuels.

A total of 325 firefighters, 14 engines and nine pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the fire. Aircraft are ordered as needed.

Lightning sparked the fire on Sunday, June 14. An infrared flight Thursday night measured the fire at 2,860 acres. No structures have been lost. Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders are in place. Roads near the fire may be temporarily closed if smoke causes poor visibility.

Be alert to changing conditions. Travelers can check road status at www.COTrip.org or by calling 511 or 303-639-1111.