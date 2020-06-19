DENVER (AP) — A Minnesota man arrested in Colorado on suspicion of setting some of the fires that destroyed a Minneapolis police station on a night when protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent is returning to his home state to face prosecution.

Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, 22, waived his right to have procedural hearings in Denver federal court on Friday, and will be able to instead fight his detention in Minnesota federal court, where he is charged with aiding and abetting of arson.

He has been represented in Colorado by the federal public defender’s office, which does not comment on its cases.

Robinson was arrested Sunday in the ski resort community of Breckenridge after investigators initially traced him to the Denver area.

Authorities have not explained what he was doing in Colorado but, during a discussion during the hearing about how to get his Toyota truck back after it was seized during his arrest, Robinson said the vehicle had been towed to a friend’s house.

According to the criminal complaint, Robinson is suspected of lighting a Molotov cocktail that was thrown by another person into the police station on May 28 as he stood nearby and threw another incendiary device into the building himself.

He is also accused of setting another fire inside the station that night, which was allegedly captured in a video posted on Facebook. According to the document, a video posted on Robinson’s Snapchat account showed at least one person who appeared to be making a Molotov cocktail while others discussed how to do it and someone objected to making one.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)