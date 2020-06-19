Comments
After a scorching six days in Denver, relief came from a cold front on Thursday. Our highs dropped to the low 70s with some much needed rain around the Front Range. Many areas struggled to get into the 70s on Friday!
That break from the heat won’t last for long. We head back to the mid 80s on Saturday, which is the first day of summer. The new season starts at 3:43 pm. We’ll stay hot and dry on Sunday for Father’s Day. An isolated storm or two is possible, although it looks like we should mainly stay dry. Sunday should be a great day to celebrate dad outside.
We’ll stay on the warmer side through next week, but not nearly as hot as this week. Highs should mainly stay in the 80s with isolated storms possible.