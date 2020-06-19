DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are asking for help identifying three suspects accused in a series of carjackings Friday, including a shooting that left a man in his 90s in critical condition. The crime spree started just before noon Friday in the 3300 block of South Oneida Street.
Investigators said the suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous. They are accused of first carjacking a 2009 beige Hyundai sedan with the license plate 282-SJH.
Just after 3:30 p.m. officers were notified about a second carjacking in the 8300 block of East Fairmont Drive. A 2005 silver Jaguar sedan was stolen with license plate 855-LWB.
Shortly after 4:30 p.m., Denver police were called to a shooting in the 2800 block of Newport Street. Investigators said the suspects shot a man in his 90s and stole his 2009 black Mercury Sedan with the license plate BAE-B14. The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
As of Friday night, none of the stolen vehicles had been recovered. Anyone with information about the suspects or the location of the stolen vehicles is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Callers can remain anonymous.