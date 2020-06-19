BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – College students and young adults who are unwilling to give up partying for the summer have caused Boulder County to become one of Colorado’s hot spots for coronavirus outbreaks. The City of Boulder has identified at least 12 properties near the University of Colorado at Boulder that are directly linked to violating social distancing guidelines.

Fraternities Sigma Pi, Phi Kappa Tau and Kappa Sigma are among the most frequent offenders along Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood, according to the City of Boulder.

“This behavior actually threatens people’s lives,” said Shannon Aulabaugh, spokesperson for the City of Boulder.

The city and county have surveyed the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Boulder and could directly source it back to parties and gathering near CU Boulder. Cases of COVID-19 are increasing significantly among college-aged residents, who fall under the age group considered least vulnerable to the pandemic.

“We are seeing a large increase in new cases,” Aulabaugh told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “We have reached a breaking point where (education) is no longer working.”

Aulabaugh said the city worked with CU Boulder to provide information and other tools to students to warn them about the risks of large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. Though many students failed to take the warnings seriously until it was too late, Aulabaugh applauded the university as a whole for doing their best to limit the spread.

“(College-aged students are) the hardest age to reach, because many feel like they are invincible,” Aulabaugh said.

Boulder County was once one of the best counties in Colorado at keeping COVID-19 cases low, until the partying returned to University Hill.

“We’ve now switched from being second lowest to second highest (in Colorado.) And, we can trace back the reason to these large gatherings,” Aulabaugh said.

The City of Boulder has now decided to move forward with enforcing their nuisance order, which now includes violations of gathering limits and social distancing. CBS4 obtained a list of 12 addresses which, at the time of publishing, have been given official warnings for their reckless behavior with large gatherings and parties:

1018 College Ave.

1100 Pennsylvania Ave.

1032 Lincoln Place

1043 9th St.

1045 9th St.

1111 College Ave.

1125 10th St.

1150 College Ave.

711 17th St.

849 16th St.

920 14th St.

936 15th St.

“They’ve basically been given strike one of two,” Aulabaugh said.

The city hopes to avoid going to court with those who reoffend, but didn’t strike out the possibility. While repeat offenders will likely be taken to mediation, some could face revocation of rental licenses. That would mean the landlord would no longer be able to rent the house out, forcing residents out.

Aulabaugh said the city had no other option but to take strong action to show their seriousness to students.

“It only takes a few people to not follow the rules and cause spreads,” Aulabaugh said. “They’re done (having large gatherings.) And, now we can get our numbers back on the decline.”