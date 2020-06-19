AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Some parents and students in the Aurora Public School District rallied on Friday to make sure the district hears their message: they want full-day, in-person school as an option when classes resume this fall.
Parents site multiple reasons for wanting to send their children back to school, including more social interaction and educational support.
“My kid does not do well with the environment that he was put into with the virtual learning,” said parent Renae Adams.
“I don’t like it at all. There’s too many holes in it and not enough communication to get educated,” said student Sean Landwehr.
Health experts say that full classrooms mean the possibility of an increased exposure to coronavirus.
APS says it is considering several scenarios that include learning in the classroom or a combination of in-person learning and online learning.
NO.
Parents do NOT “SITE” (by definition, either a location or website) multiple reasons for wanting to send their children back to school – they CITE (one definition: to mention in support, proof, or confirmation) THEM.