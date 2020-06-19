Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Springs police need your help. They’ve arrested three out of four suspects believed to be responsible for a crime spree that started June 10.
Two 16-year-old boys and one 13-year-old girl are in custody after a Kum and Go convenience store was robbed Sunday.
They all took off running and one suspect got away in an unknown car. Police say the group has committed six robberies at convenience stores as well as two attempted carjackings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Springs police at (719) 444-7000.