BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Boulder announced it will start enforcing the statewide public health order that bans gatherings of 10 or more people in private properties. This comes after a spike in new cases among college-age people living in the University Hill neighborhood, west of CU Boulder.

“Recent incidents in the University Hill neighborhood and a subsequent increase in transmission of COVID-19, particularly among student and youth populations, suggest that warnings and education are not changing behavior,” officials stated.

Beginning Friday, officials can “pursue abatement if a property repeatedly has noise violations or hosts large gatherings.”

Twelve properties have already been identified as “chronic violators.” The criteria used to determine who received notices was either the number of noise violations or that large gatherings were held violating the health order.

If there are additional violations at those properties, the city could revoke the owners’ rental licenses, which would force tenants to vacate the properties.

“It is disheartening that the city is forced to take additional action to gain compliance,” Jane Brautigam, city manager, stated. “But we will not allow the lives of our community-at-large to be further jeopardized by poor choices made by a few. We are hopeful this civil approach will send a message that there are concrete consequences to ignoring guidelines and regulations that are intended to protect each of us and our neighbors.”

A public nuisance is defined as conduct that would annoy residents in the vicinity of the parcel or passersby, which includes violations of public health orders.

“We want residents and property owners to do the right thing,” said City Attorney Tom Carr. “The goal is to end the dangerous gatherings and parties – and create a safe environment for everyone during these challenging times.”

Next week, the CU Boulder Student Conduct & Conflict Resolution office will announce an update to the campus’s student code of conduct to ensure students are held accountable for violating public and campus health orders.

Officials said COVID-19 training will be mandatory for all students this fall.

To report a Public Nuisance Code violation in the City of Boulder, call 303-441-3333.