AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police said a 17-year-old was killed in a shooting Friday night during a large Juneteenth celebration at Rocky Ridge Park. Officers were called to the park near East Mississippi Avenue and South Lewiston Street just before 9 p.m.
More than 1,000 people were at the park when the shooting happened. Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to the community.
As of Friday night, no arrests had been made. Investigators are interviewing witnesses to gather more information about a suspect.
Anyone with video or information about the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.