CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
Filed Under:Goats, Standley Lake, Westminster News

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Westminster plans to introduce a herd of goats to Standley Lake Regional Park. City officials posted a video of the goats Thursday on Twitter.

The goats are expected to be introduced to the park shortly after July 4 in order to help control noxious plants. In previous years, the city has hired the herd from Goat Green, LLC out of Fort Collins.

Audra Streetman

Comments

Leave a Reply