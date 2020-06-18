Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Westminster plans to introduce a herd of goats to Standley Lake Regional Park. City officials posted a video of the goats Thursday on Twitter.
IMPORTANT GOAT UPDATE:
The #goats will be arriving at Standley Lake Regional Park to help control noxious plants and be adorably awesome shortly after July 4!! 🐐 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fpwPJBdCQi
— City of Westminster (@westminsterco) June 18, 2020
The goats are expected to be introduced to the park shortly after July 4 in order to help control noxious plants. In previous years, the city has hired the herd from Goat Green, LLC out of Fort Collins.