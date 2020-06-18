DENVER (CBS) – Here are some fun activities for you and your family to enjoy virtually, or in person, this weekend!
The 45th Annual Denver PrideFest will be online this weekend. The two-day event is the largest fundraiser for The Center on Colfax. This weekend, people can watch the parade at home, take part in a virtual 5K, and even try their hand at the pride decorating contest. Denver’s PrideFest kicks off Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
https://denverpride.org/denver-pride-events/
Boulder’s Annual 1940s Ball may have been postponed, but on Saturday you can put your swing dancing skills to work with their virtual event. It will start by honoring the 75th anniversary of “Victory in Europe Day” which celebrates the formal surrender of Nazi Germany. There will also be a 1940s fashion and styling workshop, a sing-a-long, and several performances from around the world. The 1940s ball takes place all day Saturday.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-1940s-ball-tickets-107755288970?aff=odeimcmailchimp&mc_cid=f71717fac7&mc_eid=dd3fccc27e
Over the last week, several museums have reopened their doors to visitors.
The Downtown Aquarium, the Denver Zoo, and the Butterfly Pavilion are just a few. You must have a reservation, wear a mask, and practice social distancing during your visits. On Monday, History Colorado will officially reopen to the public.
The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is also taking reservations for its reopening on Tuesday, June 23.
https://www.aquariumrestaurants.com/downtownaquariumdenver/
https://www.historycolorado.org/welcome