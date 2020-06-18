BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Vail Resorts announced on Thursday its plan for reopening five Colorado resorts with safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Summer operations will begin on June 26 at Keystone and Crested Butte, July 1 at Vail and Beaver Creek and July 4 at Breckenridge.
Officials at Vail Resorts said the company is establishing guidelines across all of its resorts and properties in North American, including physical distancing, ace covering requirements, enhanced cleaning measures, employee health screenings and safety training, cashless transactions, and revisions to regularly offered programs and services.
“Summer is a special time in the mountains and we are excited to welcome guests back to the outdoors to have fun, refresh and recharge,” said Pat Campbell, president of Vail Resorts’ mountain division. “While we are offering limited summer activities, we are lucky that our beautiful outdoor settings provide a landscape to experience nature and to easily practice physical distancing so we all can safely return to the mountains we love.”
REGIONAL OPENING DATES AND ACTIVITIES
- Crested Butte (June 26): Scenic chairlift rides; hiking; Butte 66 to offer grab ‘n go food and drink.
- Keystone (June 26): Open Fridays to Sundays for River Run Gondola scenic rides; hiking; Summit House to offer grab ‘n go food and drink. Golf opened June 5 for daily operations at the River Course.
- Beaver Creek (July 1): Scenic chairlift and gondola rides on Centennial Express; hiking; bike haul; Spruce Saddle to offer grab ‘n go food and drink.
- Vail (July 1): Gondola One scenic rides; hiking; grab ‘n go food at Mid-Vail. Gondola 19 scheduled to open mid-July with hiking, Epic Discovery interpretive trails, mountain coaster and grab ‘n go food and drink at Eagle’s Nest.
- Breckenridge (July 4): BreckConnect Gondola; scenic chairlift rides; hiking; alpine slide and alpine coaster; Ski Hill Grill to offer grab ‘n go food and drink.
Officials said resorts will open daily unless otherwise noted and additional activities may open as summer progresses and restrictions ease.