ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The face mask requirement in Routt County has been extended through the end of July — with a few new exceptions. Anyone caught violating faces a $5,000 fine and up to 18 months in jail.
According to the Steamboat Pilot, the public health order requires customers to wear face coverings inside all businesses, but now includes an exemption if “the nature of the business requires the removal of the face covering,” such as a salon.
“People are also allowed to remove their masks while ‘actively engaged in physical exercise’ as long as they maintain 6 feet of distance from others and follow other mitigation protocols,” the pilot reported.
At least one group is opposed to the public health order. Last month, Jennifer Schubert-Akin, Chairman and CEO of The Steamboat Institute, called it “an egregious trampling of civil liberties.”
Schubert-Akin says the institute is deeply concerned the public health order will destroy the local economy and “family-friendly reputation.”
“While Eagle County, Mesa County, and other counties throughout Colorado are reopening and welcoming visitors, Steamboat Springs and Routt County are locked in an atmosphere that is creating fear and distrust and is certainly not the welcoming Western hospitality we have long been known for,” Schubert-Akin stated. “Most summer events have already been cancelled and the remainder will be cancelled if this order stays in place.”
Routt County has a total population of approximately 25,000.