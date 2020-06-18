Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Commerce City massage therapist David Allan Gray has been charged with sexual assault of a client, prosecutors announced Thursday. Gray, 59, is accused of sexually assaulting a 28-year-old woman who came to his business, Touch of Wellness, at 13575 E. 104th Avenue in Commerce City, on June 11.
Gray is charged with one count of sexual assault. A preliminary hearing is set for July 28 at 9:30 a.m.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Commerce City Police Department Tip Line at 303-289-3626. The case was investigated by the Commerce City-Brighton Sexual Assault Task Force.