AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was found lying on the ground, bleeding and unresponsive, near Havana and Jewell Thursday morning. The call came in at about 6:20 a.m. and Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the Willowick Apartments at 10653 East Jewell Avenue. They found the victim was deceased.
It is unknown what led up to the man’s death and there is no suspect information at this time.
The Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit is actively investigating.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once he has been positively identified and next of kin have been notified.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Agent Graw at 303.739.6213 or they can remain anonymous by contacting Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.